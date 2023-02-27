Brigade Group announces expansion of its managed office brand - BuzzWorks

Brigade Group announced expansion plans for its managed office brand, BuzzWorks, today. Brigade currently has 2400 seats with around 99.5% occupancy in various BuzzWorks locations across the country.

Brigade's latest offering, BuzzWorks at Brigade Tech Park, Whitefield, will have 750 seats. It is located at one of Bengaluru's major micro markets and comes with a host of amenities including a gymnasium, swimming pool and library.

The building also uses eco-friendly materials for wall dor, ample open, green area within the building and natural lights to provide the users with a serene environment to work.

The BuzzWorks managed office spaces are designed in a plug-and-play model thereby reducing the overall costs. Combining biophilic design and clever management, the spaces are optimised for collaborative work regardless of the size of the team with ample break-out spaces within the facility, it also includes recreational facilities and an option of expanding within the Brigade building when the size of the team grows. All BuzzWorks spaces are located where there's an ample talent pool and are easily accessible and inclusive. In FY24 BuzzWorks will add seats in Bangalore, Kochi, Chennai and GIFT City.

