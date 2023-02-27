JUST IN
Ashoka Buildcon wins road project in Bangladesh

Ashoka Buildcon announced that the Company has received Notification of Award (NoA) from Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges (MORTB), Govt. of Bangladesh (Authority) for the Project viz. 'Improvement of Baraiyerhat - Heanko - Ramgarh Road (R151 & R152) by widening & Reconstruction of Existing Pavement, Bangladesh' (Project).

The accepted Contract Value for the Project is US$ 80,154,324.32.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 17:26 IST

