TCS named a Leader in Procurement Outsourcing by Everest Group

The report states that TCS has a holistic portfolio of offerings and capabilities to help clients in their procurement digital transformation journey.
It acknowledges that TCS has built a robust procurement digital ecosystem comprising of in-house solutions like ignio - its cognitive intelligence platform and TAP - its cloud based S2P platform and also third-party providers that include best of breed platform providers and others. The report recognizes TCS Cognix as a differentiator that accelerates the digital transformation agenda for TCS' clients.
