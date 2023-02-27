JUST IN
TCS named a Leader in Procurement Outsourcing by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Procurement Outsourcing

The report states that TCS has a holistic portfolio of offerings and capabilities to help clients in their procurement digital transformation journey.

It acknowledges that TCS has built a robust procurement digital ecosystem comprising of in-house solutions like ignio - its cognitive intelligence platform and TAP - its cloud based S2P platform and also third-party providers that include best of breed platform providers and others. The report recognizes TCS Cognix as a differentiator that accelerates the digital transformation agenda for TCS' clients.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 16:21 IST

