Mahanagar Telephone Nigam allots bonds aggregating Rs 361.50 cr

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has allotted 3615 no. of 7.80% Govt of India guaranteed unsecured rated listed redeemable non convertible and taxable bonds in the nature of debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh on 24 February 2023.

The maturity of the bonds is 24 February 2033. The bonds are listed on the BSE.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 14:45 IST

