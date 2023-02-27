Mahanagar Telephone Nigam allots bonds aggregating Rs 361.50 cr

-
ALSO READ
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam allots bonds aggregating Rs 1617.60 cr
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Spurts 1.97%
Union Bank of India allots Tier 2 capital bonds aggregating Rs 2200 cr
HDFC Bank allots Tier 2 bonds aggregating Rs 5000 cr
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam receives ratings action from CARE
-
The maturity of the bonds is 24 February 2033. The bonds are listed on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU