Route Mobile launches a digital identity and security suite - TruSense

Trusense Identity Limited will function as a dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) under Route Mobile (UK) with its own product management and engineering development teams. The teams will be focused on building world-class products using expertise and technology from Route Mobile and Masivian S.
A. S. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile (UK).
TruSense addresses security concerns with an identity and security framework that leverages AI/ML for real-time risk assessment, ensures a safe frictionless authentication without OTP, and facilitates seamless identity verification against authorized third-party data.
