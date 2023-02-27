Route Mobile launches a digital identity and security suite - TruSense

Route Mobile has announced the launch of TruSense (https://trusense.id), a digital identity and security suite that is critical to securing digital transactions through a reliable ecosystem, enabling businesses to authenticate the end user in a frictionless way.

Trusense Identity Limited will function as a dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) under Route Mobile (UK) with its own product management and engineering development teams. The teams will be focused on building world-class products using expertise and technology from Route Mobile and Masivian S.

A. S. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Route Mobile (UK).

TruSense addresses security concerns with an identity and security framework that leverages AI/ML for real-time risk assessment, ensures a safe frictionless authentication without OTP, and facilitates seamless identity verification against authorized third-party data.

