Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals announces cessation of CFO

With effect from 01 February 2023

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals announced that Abhay Baijal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, retired from the services of the Company on 31 January 2023. Accordingly, Abhay Baijal ceased to be Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 01 February 2023.

