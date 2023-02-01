TVS Motor Company records 3% growth in Jan sales

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 3% with sales increasing from 266,788 units in the month of January 2022 to 275,115 units in January 2023.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 4% with sales increasing from 254,139 units in the month of January 2022 to 264,710 units in the month of January 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 29% with sales increasing from 167,795 units in January 2022 to 216,471 units in January 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 121,042 units in January 2023 as against 137,630 units in January 2022. Scooter sales of the Company registered a growth of 32% with sales increasing from 80,580 units in the month of January 2022 to 106,537 units in the month of January 2023.

Electric Vehicle TVS iQube Electric continues to delight customers with its technology prowess, and intelligent, personalised & connected experience. The electric scooter recorded its highest ever sales of 12,169 units in January 2023 as against sales of 1,529 units in January 2022.

TVS iQube Electric is now available in more than 100 cities across 200 touchpoints, selling more than 10,000 units for the third consecutive month with a strong order pipeline.

International Business The Company's total exports registered sales of 57,024 units in January 2023 as against 97,858 units January 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 48,239 units in January 2023 as against 86,344 units January 2022. Given the macro-economic uncertainties in a few international markets, the company has reduced stock to enable the channel partners. Customer retails continue to be well ahead of the despatches. With reduced distributor stocks and improved retails, the Company is optimistic of improving despatches in the forthcoming months.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 10,405 units in January 2023 as against 12,649 units January 2022.

