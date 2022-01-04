Minda Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vedanta Ltd, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Rattanindia Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 January 2022.

Minda Industries Ltd tumbled 5.78% to Rs 1134.7 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43986 shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd crashed 5.10% to Rs 335.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 33.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 10.29. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 702.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 382.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rattanindia Power Ltd shed 4.90% to Rs 7.57. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 104.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 209.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

