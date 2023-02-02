Brightcom Group Ltd Spurts 4.88%

Brightcom Group Ltd has lost 3.12% over last one month compared to 3.97% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.28% drop in the SENSEX

Brightcom Group Ltd rose 4.88% today to trade at Rs 27.95. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.87% to quote at 30132.17. The index is up 3.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd increased 2.88% and Coforge Ltd added 2.6% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 15.67 % over last one year compared to the 0.46% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Brightcom Group Ltd has lost 3.12% over last one month compared to 3.97% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.28% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 33.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 109.8 on 03 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 23.9 on 31 Jan 2023.

