Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 61.30% to Rs 251.33 crore

Net Loss of Sugars reported to Rs 91.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 56.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 61.30% to Rs 251.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 155.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 214.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 177.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 505.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 528.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

