Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.450.0964.4400.0100.0100.010

