Britannia Industries allots 90,000 equity shares under ESOS

Britannia Industries has allotted 90,000 Equity Shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each to Varun Berry, Managing Director upon exercise of 90,000 options granted to him under the Britannia Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

Consequently, with effect from 7 July, 2020, the issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 24,06,41,630/- divided into 24,06,41,630 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.

