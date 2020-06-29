Britannia Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3519.9, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.58% in last one year as compared to a 13.14% slide in NIFTY and a 1.63% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3519.9, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 10306.75. The Sensex is at 34918.1, down 0.72%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 2.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29757.05, up 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3523.35, up 1.89% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 28.58% in last one year as compared to a 13.14% slide in NIFTY and a 1.63% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 56.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

