Marico Ltd spurts 0.75%, up for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 347, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.28% in last one year as compared to a 13.22% slide in NIFTY and a 1.55% slide in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 10296.5. The Sensex is at 34909.72, down 0.74%. Marico Ltd has gained around 2.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29757.05, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 347.2, up 0.58% on the day. Marico Ltd is down 6.28% in last one year as compared to a 13.22% slide in NIFTY and a 1.55% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 43.57 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

