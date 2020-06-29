Sun Pharma climbs after unit gets Japan's nod for ILUMYA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries added 0.46% to Rs 482.15 after the company said its unit received Japan drug regulator's approval for ILUMYA, which is used in treating plaque psoriasis.

In an exchange filing made during market hours today, the drug major announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), Japan for ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies. Japan has approximately 430,000 people currently suffering from psoriasis, the firm said.

ILUMYA is one of the key specialty products of Sun Pharma and it was approved by US FDA in March 2018 while the European Commission approved it in September 2018.

Junichi Nakamichi, country head, Sun Pharma Japan, said, ILUMYA is the first innovative drug that Sun Pharma plans to launch in Japan. It was extensively tested in Japanese patients as part of ILUMYA's global clinical development program. The drug offers a new treatment option with only one injection every 12 weeks for Japanese patients who struggle everyday with the chronic nature of plaque psoriasis. It showed sustained efficacy for over 4 years and has safety profiles over 4 years with low rates of severe infections, malignancies and MACEs (major adverse cardiovascular events). This approval adds a biologic product to our existing strong dermatology portfolio in Japan. We will leverage Sun Pharma Japan's robust marketing network to make ILUMYA, a safe and efficacious product, available to dermatologists and patients in Japan.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

The company reported 37.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 399.84 crore on 14.3% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 8,184.94 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)