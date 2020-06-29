Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2020.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 33.4 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd spiked 9.51% to Rs 516.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48255 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd surged 5.35% to Rs 39.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80711 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gained 4.98% to Rs 36.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd advanced 4.96% to Rs 4.87. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

