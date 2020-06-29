Onward Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Andhra Paper Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd, Hindustan Foods Ltd and Delta Manufacturing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 June 2020.

Onward Technologies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 63.9 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2962 shares in the past one month.

Andhra Paper Ltd soared 14.36% to Rs 242.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11554 shares in the past one month.

Aban Offshore Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 30.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35390 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Foods Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 602.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 748 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd added 9.98% to Rs 29.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1032 shares in the past one month.

