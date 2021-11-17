Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 34.71 points or 1.13% at 3118.6 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, PTC India Ltd (up 3.65%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.65%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.25%),NTPC Ltd (up 2.24%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.34%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.25%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.1%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.04%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 0.92%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.02%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.07%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.06%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 110.76 or 0.18% at 60211.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.05 points or 0.14% at 17974.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.08 points or 0.45% at 29360.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.75 points or 0.22% at 9189.4.

On BSE,1646 shares were trading in green, 1068 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

