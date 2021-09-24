Vedanta to delist American depository shares

The diversified natural resources firm on Thursday announced its intention to delist its American depositary shares ("ADS") representing its equity shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

Vedanta also intends to terminate its ADS program and the corresponding deposit agreement pursuant to which the ADS program is maintained.

The company said its board has taken into account the recent low trading volume of its ADS on the NYSE and the associated costs of maintaining the listing and related obligations.

"Upon delisting of its ADS program, the Company will concentrate all trading of its equity shares on the BSE Limited (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in India ("NSE")," Vedanta said in a statement.

The company will file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about 29 October 2021 to delist its ADSs from the NYSE. The delisting is expected to become effective ten days thereafter, at which time the ADSs of the company will no longer be listed for trading on the NYSE.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 247% to Rs 5,282 crore on a 79.2% jump in net sales to Rs 28,105 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Shares of Vedanta were down 1.37% at Rs 295.90. The stock hit a high of Rs 298.75 and a low of Rs 293.50 so far.

