BSE SME: Aartech Solonics hits the roof ahead of board meeting

Aartech Solonics hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 81.45 ahead of the board meeting today, 11 January 2023, to consider migration of the company's shares to the main board from the SME platform.

The board of Aartech Solonics will today, 11 January 2023, consider migration of the company's shares from BSE SME Platform to main board of BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Aartech Solonics manufactures a wide range of system solutions & products for all the electrical energy related industries. It makes control and relay panels, motor control centres, testing equipment, digital and power electronics based products. It pioneered the development of India's first import substitute fast bus transfer system in the mid 1980's for power plants and continuous process industries, and remains a market leader in this field till date in India.

