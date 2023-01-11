Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 173.1 points or 0.61% at 28685.79 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 1.75%), Coforge Ltd (up 1.63%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 1.53%),Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 1.51%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 1.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ramco Systems Ltd (up 1.32%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.27%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 1.21%), R Systems International Ltd (up 1.2%), and LTI Mindtree Ltd (up 1.12%).

On the other hand, KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.08%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 0.54%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 0.5%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.13 or 0.13% at 60039.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44 points or 0.25% at 17870.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 73.19 points or 0.25% at 28868.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.49 points or 0.08% at 9011.36.

On BSE,1750 shares were trading in green, 1086 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

