UCO Bank schedules meeting to consider fund raising

UCO Bank said that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 23 July 2020 to consider and approve the proposal of raising of equity capital during the financial year 2020-21.

The capital will be raised through various modes such as Follow on Public Offer (FPO), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), Preferential issue, right issue etc.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 18 July 2020. Shares of UCO Bank settled 0.92% higher at Rs 13.15 on Friday.

UCO Bank is a commercial bank. Its segments include treasury, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations. It offers personal banking, corporate banking, international banking and rural banking services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)