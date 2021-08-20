Cabinet approved National Mission On Edible Oils, Aims To Raise Area Under Cultivation For Oil Palm

The Union Cabinet has approved implementation of National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm. The Mission aims to increase the area under cultivation for Oil Palm by an additional area of 6.5 lakh hectare (ha.) thereby reaching the target of 10 lakh hectares in the next 5 years.

India is the largest edible oil importer in the world and imports 133.50 lakh tonnes costing 80 thousand crores. Identifying the NE region as a special focus area, it aims to reduce import dependency of palm oil benefitting the oil palm farmers & create employment generation.

