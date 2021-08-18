Aggregate Demand Buoyed By Release Of Pent-up Demand Post Unlock Says RBI

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) noted in its latest monthly report that the course of the economy over the month and a half gone by has been altered by the slow retreat of the second wave of the pandemic. Aggregate demand conditions are buoyed by the release of pent-up demand post unlock, while the supply situation is improving with the monsoon catching up to its normal levels and sowing activity gaining pace.

Reaffirming the traction that the economy is gaining, the manufacturing activity is gradually turning around, while contraction in services has moderated. Spurred by comfortable liquidity conditions, financial conditions stay benign and supportive of the recovery.

