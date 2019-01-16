Cabinet approves capital infusion of Rs 6000 crore in Export-Import Bank of India

Cabinet also approves an increase in authorized capital of to Rs 20000 crore from Rs 10000 crore

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Narendra Modi, has approved the recapitalization of with issuance of Recapitalization Bonds by to the tune of Rs 6000 crore for capital infusion. The equity will be infused in two tranches of Rs 4500 crore in FY 2018-19 and Rs 1500 crore in FY 2019-20 respectively. The Cabinet also approved an increase in the authorized capital of from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs. 20,000 crore. The recapitalisation bonds will be on the lines issued to Public Sector Banks.

Exim Bank is the principal export credit agency for The infusion of capital into Exim Bank will enable it to augment capital adequacy and support Indian exports with enhanced ability.The infusion will give an impetus to anticipate new initiatives like supporting Indian textile industries, likely changes in Concessional Scheme (CFS), likelihood of new LoCs in future in view of India's active foreign policy and strategic intent.

Exim (Exim Bank) was established in 1982 under an Act of Parliament as the apex financial institution for financing, facilitating and promoting India's international trade. The Bank primarily lends for exports from India including supporting and Indian suppliers for export of developmental and infrastructure projects, equipment, goods and services from India. It is regulated by RBI.

