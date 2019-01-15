India's services export rises 8.3% in November 2018

-
ALSO READ
Protecting depositors, taxpayers is public interest: RBI to Government
RBI to issue new Rs 100 notes in lavender colour
RBI may not hike rates anytime soon: Analysts
Autonomy for RBI vital, public interest paramount: Government
Bandhan Bank jumps over 6 pc on RBI's approval to open new branches
-
India's services trade surplus improves 15.6% to US$ 51.78 billion in April-November 2018As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports increased 8.3% to US$ 16.68 billion in November 2018 over November 2017. Meanwhile, India's services imports jumped 4.8% to US$ 10.11 billion in November 2018.
India's services trade surplus improved 14.3% to US$ 6.57 billion in November 2018 from US$ 5.75 billion in November 2017.
India's services trade surplus improved 15.6% to US$ 51.78 billion in April-November 2018 over a year ago. India's services exports moved up 22.5% to US$ 134.56 billion, while the services imports jumped 27.2% to US$ 82.78 billion in April-November 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU