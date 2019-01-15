India's services export rises 8.3% in November 2018

India's services trade surplus improves 15.6% to US$ 51.78 billion in April-November 2018

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports increased 8.3% to US$ 16.68 billion in November 2018 over November 2017. Meanwhile, India's services imports jumped 4.8% to US$ 10.11 billion in November 2018.

India's services trade surplus improved 14.3% to US$ 6.57 billion in November 2018 from US$ 5.75 billion in November 2017.

India's services trade surplus improved 15.6% to US$ 51.78 billion in April-November 2018 over a year ago. India's services exports moved up 22.5% to US$ 134.56 billion, while the services imports jumped 27.2% to US$ 82.78 billion in April-November 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)