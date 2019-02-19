National Tourism Advisory Council to meet on 21st - 22nd February 2019

to achieve a target of 5 million visitors to the Statue of by year

Union Tourism Minister, K J Alphons, will the (NTAC) meeting to be held on 21 - 22 February 2019, at the site of the newly made Statue of Unity, Kevadiya in Apart from regular members of the NTAC, experts from the hospitality, travel and tour industry have been invited to attend the meeting. The objective of the brainstorming would be how to achieve a target of 5 million visitors to the Statue of by year. The world's tallest statue of the iconic leader is 182 meter tall.

The (NTAC) serves as a think tank of the The present NTAC was constituted on 20 October 2016 under the Chairmanship of the with tenure of 3 years. The committee constitutes important Ministries, individual experts in the field of travel and and Ex-offico members from the industry associations. Last meeting of the NTAC was held ion 12 April 2018.

