National Tourism Advisory Council to meet on 21st - 22nd February 2019

Brainstorm to achieve a target of 5 million visitors to the Statue of Unity by next yearUnion Tourism Minister, K J Alphons, will chair the National Tourism Advisory Council (NTAC) meeting to be held on 21 - 22 February 2019, at the site of the newly made Statue of Unity, Kevadiya in Gujarat. Apart from regular members of the NTAC, experts from the hospitality, travel and tour industry have been invited to attend the meeting. The objective of the brainstorming would be how to achieve a target of 5 million visitors to the Statue of Unity by next year. The world's tallest statue of the iconic leader Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel is 182 meter tall.
The National Tourism Advisory Council (NTAC) serves as a think tank of the Ministry of Tourism. The present NTAC was constituted on 20 October 2016 under the Chairmanship of the Minister of Tourism with tenure of 3 years. The committee constitutes important Ministries, individual experts in the field of travel and tourism management and Ex-offico members from the industry associations. Last meeting of the NTAC was held ion 12 April 2018.
