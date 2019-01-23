Domestic air passenger traffic rises 12.9% in December 2018

Domestic air passenger traffic moves up 18.6% in 2018

The cumulative air passenger traffic of domestic airlines increased 18.6% to 1389.75 lakh in January-December 2018 over 1171.76 lakh in January-December 2017. posted strong 24.3% growth in the passenger traffic to 576.30 lakh in 2018 over 2017 and gained share to 41.5% in 2018 from 39.6% in 2017. recorded 6.4% growth in the passenger traffic to 191.41 lakh, followed by 13.0% to 176.12 lakh, Spice Jet 10.8% to 171.04 lakh and 24.5% to 124.64 lakh. Further, the passenger traffic of jumped 57.9% to 68.24 lakh, Vistara 29.4% to 52.61 lakh and Trujet 21.8% to 5.86 lakh. However, the passenger traffic of Jet Lite declined 15.9% to 23.24 lakh and Zoom Air 25.0% to 0.18 lakh in 2018 over 2017.

The domestic air passenger traffic improved 12.9% to 126.93 lakh in December 2018 over 112.42 lakh in December 2017. has posted strong 23.7% growth in the passenger traffic to 54.79 lakh, while gained share to 43.2% in December 2018. also posted healthy 6.5% growth in the passenger traffic to 15.68 lakh, followed by Spice Jet 9.6% to 15.64 lakh and 3.0% to 11.12 lakh, Further, the passenger traffic of jumped 36.5% to 6.73 lakh, Vistara 15.7% to 4.78 lakh and Trujet 96.6% to 0.57 lakh. However, the passenger traffic of declined 5.4% to 15.48 lakh and Jet Lite 16% to 2.15 lakh in December 2018 over December 2017.

The was Spice Jet at 92.7%, 88.9%, 88.8%, 88.5%, 87.0%, Jet Lite 85.7%, Vistara 83.1%, 81.2% and Trujet 80.3% in December 2018.

