CPI-IW inflation rises to 6.6% in January 2019

CPI-IW rises 2% over December 2018

The All- CPI-IW for January 2019 has increased 6.6% over January 2018, while it has moved 2% over December 2018. The maximum upward pressure to the change in current index came from Housing group. At item level, wheat, arhar dal, fish frsh, goat meat, coconut, lady's finger, tomato, flowers/flower garlands, etc are responsible for the increase in index. However, this increase was checked by onion, brinjal, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, gourd, peas, potato, cooking gas, electricity charges, etc putting downward pressure on the index.

The year-on-year inflation based on CPI-IW stood at 6.60% for January, 2019 as compared to 5.24% for the previous month and 5.11% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, the Food inflation stood at (+) 0.97% against (-) 0.96% of the previous month and 3.36% during the corresponding month of the previous year.

At centre level reported the maximum increase of 21 points followed by Nasik (17 points), Amritsar, Quilon, Jharia (13 points each) and (12 points). Among others, 11 points increase was observed in 3 centres, 10 points in 7 centres, 9 points in 3 centres, 8 points in 5 centres, 6 points in 9 centres, 5 points in 6 centres, 4 points in 7 centres, 3 points in 7 centres, 2 points in 7 centres and 1 point in 6 centres. On the contrary, Darjeeling recorded a maximum decrease of 4 points followed by Siliguri (3 points). Among others, 2 points decrease was observed in 4 centres and 1 point in 2 centres. Rest of the 4 centres' indices remained stationary.

The indices of 35 centres are above All- Index and 42 centres' indices are below national average. The index of Rourkela centre remained at par with All- Index.

