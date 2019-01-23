JUST IN
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Kuwait for cooperation on recruitment of domestic workers

MOU provides a structured framework for cooperation on domestic workers related matters

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the signing Memorandum of Understanding between India and Kuwait for cooperation on the Recruitment of Domestic Workers.

The MOU provides a structured framework for cooperation on domestic workers related matters and provides strengthened safeguards for Indian domestic workers including female workers deployed in Kuwait. The MOU is initially valid for a period of five years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal.

Under this MOU, a Joint Committee will be set up to follow up the implementation of this MOU. The MOU will promote bilateral cooperation in domestic workers related matters between the two countries. Around 3,00,000 Indian domestic workers deployed in Kuwait would be major beneficiaries. This includes around 90,000 female domestic workers.

