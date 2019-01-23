Cabinet approves MoU between India and Kuwait for cooperation on recruitment of domestic workers

MOU provides a structured framework for cooperation on domestic workers related matters

The chaired by has approved the signing Memorandum of Understanding between and for cooperation on the Recruitment of Domestic Workers.

The MOU provides a structured framework for cooperation on domestic workers related matters and provides strengthened safeguards for Indian domestic workers including female workers deployed in The MOU is initially valid for a period of five years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal.

Under this MOU, a will be set up to follow up the implementation of this MOU. The MOU will promote bilateral cooperation in domestic workers related matters between the two Around 3,00,000 Indian domestic workers deployed in would be major beneficiaries. This includes around 90,000 female domestic workers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)