Cabinet approves MoU between India and Vietnam in communications field

Strengthens bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of communicationsThe Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval to the MoU between India and Vietnam for Cooperation in the field of Communications.
The MoU will contribute in strengthening bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding in the field of communications.
