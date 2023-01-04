Cabinet approves National Green Hydrogen Mission

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro commissions green hydrogen plant at Hazira complex
NTPC, Siemens inks MoU for demonstrating hydrogen co-firing in Faridabad gas power plant
Steinbeis paves way for the green hydrogen energy economy technology and transition in India
ONGC Corpn signs MoU with Greenko ZeroC
NTPC starts India's first green hydrogen blending operation in PNG network
-
The mission will have wide ranging benefits like creation of export opportunities for Green Hydrogen and its derivatives; decarbonization of industrial, mobility and energy sectors; reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels and feedstock; development of indigenous manufacturing capabilities; creation of employment opportunities; and development of cutting-edge technologies.
India's Green Hydrogen production capacity is likely to reach at least 5 MMT per annum, with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW. The targets by 2030 are likely to bring in over Rs 8 lakh crore investments and create over 6 lakh jobs.
Nearly 50 MMT per annum of CO2 emissions are expected to be averted by 2030.
The mission will facilitate demand creation, production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen. Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT), two distinct financial incentive mechanisms - targeting domestic manufacturing of electrolysers and production of Green Hydrogen - will be provided under the Mission. The Mission will also support pilot projects in emerging end-use sectors and production pathways. Regions capable of supporting large scale production and/or utilization of Hydrogen will be identified and developed as Green Hydrogen Hubs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU