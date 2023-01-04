Cabinet approves National Green Hydrogen Mission

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved National Green Hydrogen Mission. The initial outlay for the Mission will be Rs 19,744 crore, including an outlay of Rs 17,490 crore for the SIGHT programme, Rs 1,466 crore for pilot projects, Rs 400 crore for R&D, and Rs 388 crore towards other Mission components. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will formulate the scheme guidelines for implementation of the respective components.

The mission will have wide ranging benefits like creation of export opportunities for Green Hydrogen and its derivatives; decarbonization of industrial, mobility and energy sectors; reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels and feedstock; development of indigenous manufacturing capabilities; creation of employment opportunities; and development of cutting-edge technologies.

India's Green Hydrogen production capacity is likely to reach at least 5 MMT per annum, with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 GW. The targets by 2030 are likely to bring in over Rs 8 lakh crore investments and create over 6 lakh jobs.

Nearly 50 MMT per annum of CO2 emissions are expected to be averted by 2030.

The mission will facilitate demand creation, production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen. Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Programme (SIGHT), two distinct financial incentive mechanisms - targeting domestic manufacturing of electrolysers and production of Green Hydrogen - will be provided under the Mission. The Mission will also support pilot projects in emerging end-use sectors and production pathways. Regions capable of supporting large scale production and/or utilization of Hydrogen will be identified and developed as Green Hydrogen Hubs.

