Monthly domestic air passenger traffic crosses pre-Covid level in Dec

In December 2019, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at 1.26 crore.
"2022 sets new record in air passenger movement," according to a graphic shared by the minister on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.
There is a healthy trend in domestic passenger movement of late - a good sign for the aviation sector, the minister said in a tweet.
