Monthly domestic air passenger traffic crosses pre-Covid level in Dec

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the monthly domestic air passenger traffic touched 1.29 crore to cross the pre-COVID level in December 2022.

In December 2019, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at 1.26 crore.

"2022 sets new record in air passenger movement," according to a graphic shared by the minister on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

There is a healthy trend in domestic passenger movement of late - a good sign for the aviation sector, the minister said in a tweet.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)