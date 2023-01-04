JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

HDFC Bank Q2 advances jumps 20% YoY

Market near day's low; Sensex drops 419 pts; Nifty below 18,150
Business Standard

Monthly domestic air passenger traffic crosses pre-Covid level in Dec

Capital Market 

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the monthly domestic air passenger traffic touched 1.29 crore to cross the pre-COVID level in December 2022.

In December 2019, the domestic air passenger traffic stood at 1.26 crore.

"2022 sets new record in air passenger movement," according to a graphic shared by the minister on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

There is a healthy trend in domestic passenger movement of late - a good sign for the aviation sector, the minister said in a tweet.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 11:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU