Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for decontrolled fertilizers

The Union Cabinet has approved the new Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for decontrolled fertilizers for the Rabi season (2022-23).

The subsidy rates have been approved as Rs 98.02 per kg for Nitrogen (N), Rs 66.93 per kg for Phosphorus (P), Rs 23.65 per kg for Potash (K) and Rs 6.12 per kg for Sulphur (S). These are used to manufacture various variants of phosphatic and potassic fertilizers.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 11:41 IST

