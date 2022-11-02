JUST IN
Business Standard

Ministry of Textiles clears 20 strategic research projects

Capital Market 

Ministry of Textiles cleared 20 strategic research projects worth around INR 74 crores in the areas of Agrotextiles , Speciality fiber, Smart textiles, Activewear textiles, Strategic application areas Protective gear and apparel Sports textiles under the chairmanship of Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles on 1st November 2022.

These strategic research projects fall under the Flagship Programme 'National Technical Textiles Mission.' Among these 20 Research projects, 5 Projects of Speciality Fibres, 6 Projects of Agro-textiles, 2 Projects from Smart Textiles, 2 from protective gear and apparel, 2 from geotextiles, 1 from activewear apparels, 1 from strategic application area, 1 from sports textiles were cleared.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 12:02 IST

