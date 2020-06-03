Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Kothari Products Ltd, Cinevista Ltd and Praxis Home Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 June 2020.

Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd crashed 5.64% to Rs 4.35 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7522 shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd tumbled 5.03% to Rs 2345. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2093 shares in the past one month.

Kothari Products Ltd lost 4.96% to Rs 86.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6945 shares in the past one month.

Cinevista Ltd fell 4.93% to Rs 5.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 540 shares in the past one month.

Praxis Home Retail Ltd corrected 4.91% to Rs 37.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3570 shares in the past one month.

