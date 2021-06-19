USFDA inspects Alkem Laboratories' manufacturing facility at St. Louis, USA

-
ALSO READ
Alkem Laboratories launches anti-epileptic drug - Brivasure
Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 27.13% in the March 2021 quarter
Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 18.06% in the December 2020 quarter
Natco's partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
-
Issues two observations under Form 483Alkem Laboratories announced that US FDA had conducted an inspection of the Company's manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, USA from 14 June 2021 to 18 June 2021.
At the end of the inspection, the Company has received Form 483 with two (2) observations. The Company shall submit to US FDA within the stipulated timeline, a detailed response to close out all the observations associated with this inspection.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU