Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 274.49 points or 1.12% at 24802.88 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 5.21%), Venus Remedies Ltd (up 5.11%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 5%),Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 4.75%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 3.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Biocon Ltd (up 3.27%), Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 3.16%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.14%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 2.81%), and Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (up 2.68%).

On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 1.64%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 0.44%), and Sanofi India Ltd (down 0.44%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 522.68 or 0.89% at 59385.25.

The Nifty 50 index was up 158.55 points or 0.9% at 17735.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 402.14 points or 1.36% at 29898.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 85.4 points or 0.97% at 8917.08.

On BSE,2176 shares were trading in green, 702 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

