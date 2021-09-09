Volumes spurt at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 238.1 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 78.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares

Oberoi Realty Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Cipla Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 September 2021.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 238.1 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 78.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.05 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.04% to Rs.1,170.60. Volumes stood at 49373 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd registered volume of 17.06 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 29.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58145 shares. The stock slipped 0.56% to Rs.770.10. Volumes stood at 29533 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 24.47 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 26.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93633 shares. The stock slipped 0.51% to Rs.685.40. Volumes stood at 49204 shares in the last session.

Info Edge (India) Ltd clocked volume of 5.37 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 23.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22800 shares. The stock lost 1.83% to Rs.6,597.15. Volumes stood at 81012 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd saw volume of 40.18 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 21.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.82% to Rs.944.20. Volumes stood at 87221 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)