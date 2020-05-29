Cadila Healthcare gains on getting EIR for Baddi plant

Cadila Healthcare rose 1.76% to Rs 344 after the company's formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US drug regulator.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 May 2020.

The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is 'No Action Indicated (NAI)'. The United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted the inspection at the facility from 2nd to 9th March 2020. The audit had ended with 'nil' observations, Cadila Healthcare said. The USFDA has concluded that this inspection is ''closed'', the drug maker said.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. Cadila Healthcare manufactures, and markets healthcare solutions ranging from formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients, vaccines, diagnostics, health and dietetic foods, animal healthcare to cosmeceuticals.

