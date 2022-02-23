Elgi Equipments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd and Sharda Cropchem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2022.

Elgi Equipments Ltd surged 9.13% to Rs 354.35 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 66346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd spiked 8.66% to Rs 40.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd soared 7.80% to Rs 139.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd gained 7.72% to Rs 188.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd spurt 7.65% to Rs 554.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94240 shares in the past one month.

