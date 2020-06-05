JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

DLF appoints Rajiv Singh as the new Chairman
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Venkys (India) Ltd counter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Venkys (India) Ltd recorded volume of 64834 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 19.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3245 shares

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 June 2020.

Venkys (India) Ltd recorded volume of 64834 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 19.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3245 shares. The stock gained 16.21% to Rs.1,174.75. Volumes stood at 1935 shares in the last session.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd witnessed volume of 17.71 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.20% to Rs.68.20. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Shankara Building Products Ltd recorded volume of 25438 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3034 shares. The stock gained 14.13% to Rs.297.15. Volumes stood at 4829 shares in the last session.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd clocked volume of 5.76 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.63% to Rs.64.30. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd witnessed volume of 76776 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16971 shares. The stock increased 8.38% to Rs.141.00. Volumes stood at 7757 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU