Volumes soar at Venkys (India) Ltd counter

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 June 2020.

Venkys (India) Ltd recorded volume of 64834 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 19.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3245 shares. The stock gained 16.21% to Rs.1,174.75. Volumes stood at 1935 shares in the last session.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd witnessed volume of 17.71 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 10.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.20% to Rs.68.20. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Shankara Building Products Ltd recorded volume of 25438 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3034 shares. The stock gained 14.13% to Rs.297.15. Volumes stood at 4829 shares in the last session.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd clocked volume of 5.76 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.63% to Rs.64.30. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd witnessed volume of 76776 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16971 shares. The stock increased 8.38% to Rs.141.00. Volumes stood at 7757 shares in the last session.

