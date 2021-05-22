Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules

-
ALSO READ
Natco's partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
Natco receives USFDA tentative approval for Ibrutinib Tablets
Cipla receives USFDA approval for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray
Natco receives tentative approval for Ibrutinib tablets
Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Prochlorperazine Edisylate Injection
-
Natco Pharma announced the final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lenalidomide Capsules, 5mg, 1 Omg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths, from the U. S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the tentative approval of the 2.5mg and 20mg strengths.
NATCO, along with its marketing partner Arrow International (a U. S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd), previously settled the Paragraph IV litigation related to the product with Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb), who sells the product under the brand-name REVLIMID. NATCO and Arrow shall launch the product on agreed-upon launch dates in the future.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU