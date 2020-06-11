Cadila Healthcare Ltd spurts 1.31%, up for third straight session

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 374.05, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.93% in last one year as compared to a 16.13% fall in NIFTY and a 22.29% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10149.25, down 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

