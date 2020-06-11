Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.83%, up for five straight sessions

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 157, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.03% in last one year as compared to a 16.01% fall in NIFTY and a 24.23% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 157, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 10000.15. The Sensex is at 33801.75, down 1.3%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has added around 4.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10280.45, down 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 166.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 157, up 0.48% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

