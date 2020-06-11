Tata Elxsi Ltd in demand

Tata Elxsi Ltd is quoting at Rs 908.1, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.14% in last one year as compared to a 16.13% drop in NIFTY and a 10.72% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Elxsi Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 908.1, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 9986.15. The Sensex is at 33801.75, down 1.3%. Tata Elxsi Ltd has risen around 15.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Elxsi Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14842.05, down 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.48 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

