Cadila Healthcare receives Establishment Inspection Report for Ankleshwar (Unit 1) facility

From USFDACadila Healthcare's API manufacturing facility located at Ankleshwar (Unit 1), Gujarat has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR). The USFDA had conducted an inspection at the facility from 22 to 26 July 2019. The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is 'No Action Indicated (NAI)
