Alembic Pharmaceuticals' JV Aleor Dermaceuticals undergoes USFDA inspection at its Karakhadi facility

with one observationAlembic Pharmaceuticals announced that Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor), a 60:40 Joint Venture between Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies (Orbicular), has completed United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat, India; with one observation. The inspection was carried out from 16 September, 2019 to 20 September, 2019.
