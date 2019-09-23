JUST IN
Alembic Pharmaceuticals' JV Aleor Dermaceuticals undergoes USFDA inspection at its Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor), a 60:40 Joint Venture between Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies (Orbicular), has completed United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection at its formulation manufacturing facility located at Karakhadi, Gujarat, India; with one observation. The inspection was carried out from 16 September, 2019 to 20 September, 2019.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 15:32 IST

