BHEL commissions five pumping units of 7x139MW Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

Bharat Heavy Electricals has successfully commissioned five pumping units of the 7x139 MW Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) Package 8, in Telangana. Significantly, the pump for each unit is designed to lift 89.14 cumecs (cubic metres per second) of water by 120.98 metres.

Being developed by the Irrigation & CAD (I&CAD) department of the Government of Telangana, the greenfield lift irrigation project (formerly known as Pranhita Chevella) is located in Karimnagar district of Telangana. In the project, water shall be lifted from Ragampet Village near Kakatiya canal to feed Mid Manair reservoir and will be used for irrigation and water supply in nearby areas, thereby contributing to the overall development of the area and the state of Telangana.

In Telangana, BHEL has so far commissioned 35 Pump-Motor sets of various ratings cumulatively aggregating to 1,796 MW. In addition, BHEL is presently executing another 30 Pump-Motor sets totaling to 4,082 MW for various Lift Irrigation Schemes in Telangana, viz. Kaleshwaram LIS Package 6,8,10 & 11 and Palamuru Rangareddy LIS Package 5 & 8.

In addition to Lift Irrigation projects, BHEL has made significant contribution to the hydro sector of Telangana and has commissioned 1,073 MW of hydro power projects in the state so far.

