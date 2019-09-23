Ramco implements its Logistics Software for AP Cargo Logistics Network

Philippines' leading domestic provider of express logistics for air cargo and other goods, AP Cargo Logistic Network Corp. today announced the golive of a powerful cloud-based Logistics ERP suite enabled by Ramco Systems, to improve tracking, planning and management of its air freight operations nationally in more than 80 branches worldwide.

Ramco's Logistics Software implemented at AP Cargo includes modules for Transport Management System, Fleet Maintenance System, Supply Chain Management, Finance Management as well as Human Capital Management.

